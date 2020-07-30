According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, at approximately 12:09 a.m. on July 26, 2020, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at a large gathering on Shell Bridge Rd. in Painter, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival they discovered a male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by the Accomack County Department of Public Safety. The subject was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 and was subsequently transferred to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Exmore Police Department, Virginia State Police, Onley Police Department, and the Onancock Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.