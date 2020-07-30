The victim who drowned Tuesday evening near a small island at the mouth of Pungoteague Creek has been identified. According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on July 28, 2020 at approximately 8:08 p.m. the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body found floating off of Scarborough’s Island near Harborton, Virginia. Deputies responded to the scene and along with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and recovered the body of a male subject.

The body was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office and it has been determined that the cause of death was accidental drowning. He has been identified as Jeff Joseph Koltys, Jr., 35, from Onancock, Virginia.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia Department of Game and Island Fisheries, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.