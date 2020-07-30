While Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, Northampton County reported five fewer COVID-19 cases. All other COVID-19 metrics remained unchanged for the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore processed 88 tests in Thursday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 2.2% for the additional cases.

Virginia reported 846 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday morning with 65 additional probable cases.

48 additional confirmed hospitalizations were added. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 21.

There were 15 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday morning and one additional probable COVID-19 death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,152 tests for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

