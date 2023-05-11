Picture courtesy of Cape Charles Mayor Adam Charney.

A weeks long drama over a sailboat that drifted off course on an over night venture from Deltaville to Virginia Beach and landed aground on the Cape Charles Beach front has come to a conclusion.

The sailboat was successfully removed Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cape Charles Town Manager John Hozey “it was determined that the boat was not seaworthy and the owner did not have the resources to recover it. The owner signed a waiver allowing the Town to remove and dispose of it. We hired contractors to affix floats to the hull so that it could be brought around.”

Major Excavation took a piece of equipment out to the boat and dug the sand out from around the vessel and SeaTow came in with bags to help refloat it. The sailboat was then towed successfully to the Cape Charles Yacht Center. The boat will now be demolished and the remains will be disposed.