Attempts to refloat a sailboat that drifted off course and found herself high and dry off Cape Charles beach were not effective Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to Cape Charles Town Manager John Hozey, the attempts to refloat were not successful and the town, Coast Guard and others are now reevaluating how to proceed.

The weather forecast for Friday will likely not be conducive to any refloating efforts with a 100% chance of rain and winds forecast for 15 to 25 mph out of the east with gusts as high as 40 mph. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect.

According to reports, the sailboat was attempting to make it from Deltaville to Virginia Beach when its electronics failed.