Riverside Health System is proud to announce that Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) was recognized as a top 20 rural and community hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health and the National Rural Health Association (NHRA). RSMH has been nationally recognized three years in a row for their hard work in providing safe, quality care to those on the eastern shore.

The NRHA names the Top 20 Rural & Community Hospitals annually based on an evaluation conducted by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The selected hospitals are identified through the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEXTM, the most comprehensive and objective assessment of approximately 800 U.S. rural Prospective Payment System (PPS) hospital performance based upon market, value-based and financial measures.

“We are honored that Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital has been recognized as one of the top rural hospitals in the nation,” said Mike Dacey, M.D., President & CEO of Riverside Health System. “We are proud to provide the Eastern Shore safe, quality, compassionate care close to home.”

In 2023, RSMH is the only hospital on the East Coast to be recognized in the Top 20; making it the only hospital in Virginia to make the Top 20 in the past seven years. In 2021 and 2022, RSMH was one of two hospitals on the East coast and the only one in Virginia to receive Top 20 recognition. In 2020 RSMH was the only hospital in Virginia to be recognized in the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals.

The RSMH team is an essential part of supporting the Eastern Shore’s primary and specialty care needs. Ranging from inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostics, rehabilitation and wellness services, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital provides a strong care continuum for medical and surgical patients, emergency department and critical care patients, newborns, and patients seeking diagnostic testing. Through the ongoing efforts of the RSMH team, the Eastern Shore knows who they can count on to promote, maintain and restore health with exceptional patient-focused care in a compassionate setting.

“Providing high-quality medical care to our close-knit community is what we do and a part of who we are,” said Nick Chuquín, MSHA, FACHE, president of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to living the Riverside mission on the Shore — to care for others as we would care for those we love.”

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital will be recognized May 18, 2023 during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit in San Diego, C.A. For more information visit www.riversideonline.com/shore.