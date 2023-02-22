Pictured above: Nandua’s Jeremiah Bailey

Boys

The Eastern Shore All-District team was announced consisting of 8 team members on the 1st team and 4 honorable team members.

Nandua’s Jeremiah Riley was named player of the year for the district. Bailey averaged 18.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

First Team Eastern Shore All-District

Woody Dix Nandua 11

Braden Justice Northampton 12

Tyrell Wise Arcadia 10

Jake Harper Chincoteague 11

Jeremiah Riley Nandua 12

Ronyell Coston Northampton 11

Brandon Giddens Nandua 11

Quayshawn Washington Northampton 11

Honorable Mention Team

Juelz Scarborough Nandua 10

RonRico Bugg Northampton 11

Lavar Johnson Arcadia 10

Austin Adams Chincoteague 9

Girls

Hintz following the Tuesday night’s 2A Regional Playoff Game

Nandua’s Reaghan Hintz was named Player of the Year for the district.

1st Team Members

Kallie Williams Nandua 12

Peyton Sayers Northampton 12

Lindsay O’Shea Arcadia 12

Reghan Hintz Nandua 11

Bella Williams Arcadia 12

Brittany Dennis Nandua 12

Jayda Tull Arcadia 12

Khe’Mani Sample Nandua 12

Honorable Mention

Reagan Justice Nandua 11

Jayden Jenkins Northampton 12

Amani Hope Arcadia 9

Olivia Mason Chincoteague 10