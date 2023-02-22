Pictured above: Nandua’s Jeremiah Bailey
Boys
The Eastern Shore All-District team was announced consisting of 8 team members on the 1st team and 4 honorable team members.
Nandua’s Jeremiah Riley was named player of the year for the district. Bailey averaged 18.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
First Team Eastern Shore All-District
Woody Dix Nandua 11
Braden Justice Northampton 12
Tyrell Wise Arcadia 10
Jake Harper Chincoteague 11
Jeremiah Riley Nandua 12
Ronyell Coston Northampton 11
Brandon Giddens Nandua 11
Quayshawn Washington Northampton 11
Honorable Mention Team
Juelz Scarborough Nandua 10
RonRico Bugg Northampton 11
Lavar Johnson Arcadia 10
Austin Adams Chincoteague 9
Girls
Nandua’s Reaghan Hintz was named Player of the Year for the district.
1st Team Members
Kallie Williams Nandua 12
Peyton Sayers Northampton 12
Lindsay O’Shea Arcadia 12
Reghan Hintz Nandua 11
Bella Williams Arcadia 12
Brittany Dennis Nandua 12
Jayda Tull Arcadia 12
Khe’Mani Sample Nandua 12
Honorable Mention
Reagan Justice Nandua 11
Jayden Jenkins Northampton 12
Amani Hope Arcadia 9
Olivia Mason Chincoteague 10