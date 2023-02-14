Accomac February 7 – Eastern Shore Public Library is pleased to announce that our new Youth Services Librarian, Megan Gallipeau joined the staff on January 17, 2023 and is based at the Accomac location.

Megan received her MS in Library and Information Science from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Animation from Lynn University making her uniquely qualified to work in a 21st century library. One of her favorite things is to help users from children to seniors locate books and information while becoming familiar and comfortable with all of the various formats and technologies available in public libraries and museums today.

Prior to joining ESPL, Megan worked for a non-profit museum directly assisting patrons developing excellent customer service skills. Megan has already participated in two library events introducing middle and elementary school children to library services and assisting them in obtaining library cards. She is planning two story hours in February at the Accomac location. A special Valentine’s event will be held on Monday, 2-13-2023 at 4:00p.m.; followed by a group of activities related to Black History month on Thursday, 2-23-2023 at 4:00p.m. Please join Megan for these story hours and welcome her to our team. Megan has also been hosting a project to watch the life cycle of butterflies. They will be ready to be released soon.

Questions and requests for help should be directed to the Youth Services Librarian, Megan Gallipeau at [email protected] or by calling Eastern Shore Public Library at 757-787-3400.