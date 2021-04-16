Chincoteague attorney Patrick J. Robbins, Esq., has been appointed by the Circuit Court to be judge pro tempore of the General District Courts of Northampton and Accomack Counties.

He will be joining the Honorable Gordon Vincent on the GDC bench.

Robbins will be sworn in tomorrow, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Accomack Circuit Court, and will assume full duties in late May, which means that the General District Court, with two judges, will be in session in some way shape or form five days a week.

The schedule is still being finalized.

“Mr. Robbins is a conscientious and talented attorney, representing clients in misdemeanor and felony cases, and served as a Guardian ad litem for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts, as well as being an upright and considerate man,” said Jack A. Thornton, III, President, Eastern Shore Bar Association. “He will be a fine addition to the judiciary.”

.