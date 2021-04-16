The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning, one in each County. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The current 7 day test positive average for the Eastern Shore Health District is 7.6%.

Accomack County has given 11,881 residents the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,706 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 8,818 residents have received the first dose and 4,208 have been given both.

Virginia reported 1,251 additional COVID-19 test positives with 343 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 20 to 886 statewide.

17 additional deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

