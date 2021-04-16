TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va., – April 14, 2021 – A donation of nearly 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken from Tyson Foods will help feed an estimated 180 first responders. This week, the Tyson Foods facility in Temperanceville, Virginia, safely distributed product to local first responders, the Sheriff’s office of Accomack County, Tasley Volunteer Fire Company and Atlantic Volunteer Fire Rescue.

“Tyson Foods is proud to support our community during these difficult times,” said Sidney Newman, Complex Manager of Tyson Foods in Temperanceville, Va. “This is just a small way we can say thank you to our local first responders who have been on the front lines helping our community stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Recent reports from leading hunger organization Feeding America assert that the pandemic has worsened food insecurity in the U.S. and estimate that 42 million people may experience food insecurity in 2021. This week’s donation brought together Tyson Foods team members, first responders, and community organizations to help community members in need.

“We are thankful for Tyson Foods and their generous gift of high-quality protein,” said David Grant, Chief of the Atlantic Fire Department. “Tyson has continued to support us and build a stronger community by empowering people with food and hope.”

Tyson Foods is fortunate to be a part of more than 100 communities across the country and recognizes the importance of supporting local organizations, their team members and families, and their plant communities.

.