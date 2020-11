In a letter to the editor submitted to ShoreDailynews.com, Board Chairman Robert Crockett recognizes the efforts of the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. The Auxiliary recently paid off an ambitious $100,000 pledge a year early. The money provides for leading edge EKG equipment for the hospital.

Crockett saluted the Auxiliary for its dedication and hard work in completing the leadership level gift. You can read the entire letter in the new Local Opinion page on ShoreDailyNews.com.

