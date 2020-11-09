Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, I would like to recognize the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary members for their tireless efforts to support our local hospital. Our community would not have a local hospital were it not for the initial efforts of the Auxiliary in the 1920s, and the Auxiliary’s unflagging support and leadership has been an important factor in the hospital’s sterling reputation over the years.

The Auxiliary recently decided to pay off an ambitious $100,000 pledge a year early. Originally planning for a four-year payment plan for leading-edge electrocardiography (EKG) equipment, the Auxilians, through tremendous dedication and hard work, are now able to complete this leadership-level gift in only three years. It is a tribute to their exemplary organization and their determination that the Eastern Shore continues to enjoy superb local health care.

The Board, the physicians, the team members and, most importantly, our community members are forever grateful.

Sincerely,

Robert D. Crockett

Chairman

RSMH Board of Directors

