Newport News, VA– September 29, 2021– Today, Riverside is proud to announce several executive leadership updates, further positioning the organization to provide high-quality, cost-effective care for the community.

“We are grateful for the hard work of our team members. Riverside would not be able to provide high quality care without each and every one of them,” said Bill Downey, CEO of Riverside Health System. “Their commitment to the community we serve is evident, so we’re thrilled to be able to highlight their successes.”

The following changes across Riverside’s executive leadership team are effective immediately:

Bill Austin has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With more than 25 years of experience including nine years with Riverside and over a decade with a Big 4 accounting firm, he will continue to oversee finance, treasury, capital allocation and revenue cycle enhancement strategies in this role.

Delvin Peeks has been promoted to Vice President of Enterprise Workforce Development and Engagement. In this role, he will work alongside Jesse Goodrich to improve human capital management across the organization. With 20 years of experience and nine years with Riverside, Peeks will continue to be a valuable asset in this new role.

Jesse Goodrich has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Goodrich’s 18 years of experience and nine years with Riverside will allow her to continue to expand her leadership role within HR, talent retention and recruitment, as well as begin assuming oversight of Riverside’s diversity initiatives.

.