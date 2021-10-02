September 28, 2021–Chincoteague Island, VA: The 48th Annual Chincoteague Island Oyster Festival is a SOLD OUT event for October 9, 2021 as many folks are excited to be attending their first large event in two years! The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce has been planning the event with health and public safety top of mind. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available at festival gates courtesy of Eastern Shore Rural Health System for attendees. Wash stations and restrooms are amply provided throughout the festival and patrons are encouraged to bring and wear face coverings as they wait in line or wherever they feel more comfortable doing so. Sanitizer will also be available at all food tents and Virginia Department of Health regulations will be strictly observed for everyone’s safety. The chamber also advises anyone who does not feel well or is running a temperature on festival day to please stay home per rules of Tom’s Cove Park which are posted at the campground entrance.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Appetizers will be served at 11 a.m. with full menu including all seafood items beginning at noon. Island Boy is once again on tap to entertain attendees from noon to 4 p.m. Best Decorated Space Contest will be back—come prepared to win the coveted prize! An Extravaganza of fabulous prizes donated by local businesses will be raffled off to one lucky winner at 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold throughout the day for a chance to win. Merchandise will be available for purchase in the Chamber office the week prior to festival and at the Merchandise tent on festival day with cash and credit card accepted. Short and long-sleeved t-shirts, crew, hooded, and zippered sweatshirts, hats, and trays will be available. Due to limited staffing, presales and shipping will not be offered.

We encourage you to ride the FREE Pony Express Trolley provided by the Chamber and the Town of Chincoteague since parking at the campground is limited. The Pony Express will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. free of charge and will be $0.50 from 5-11 p.m. Visit ChincoteagueChamber.com for other Helpful Hints to make your day most enjoyable.

Be sure to thank our amazing volunteers, who will be busy preparing your feast of oysters…….. on the half shell, steamed, single fried, and fritters; clam chowder, clam fritters, shrimp cocktail, salad bar, boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and hot dogs. Non-alcoholic beverages included in ticket price. Commemorative glass mugs, beer, and desserts will be available for cash purchase only.

THANK YOU TO OUR 2021 OYSTER FESTIVAL SPONSORS

Accomack Title & Settlement Inc; Atlantic Union Bank; Captain Dan’s Island Tours; Channel Bass Inn; ChincoteagueInnMotel.com; Davis Disposal; Dockside Properties; Don’s Seafood; Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc; Ginsberg, Nottingham & Mapp; Hampton In & Suites; Hawbaker’s Welding; Kiwanis Club of Chincoteague; Lewis Home Solutions; Mister Whippy; Moore’s Portable Solutions; Pfefferkorn’s Coffee; PNC Bank; Ropewalk; Sandy Sky’s; Seaside Vacations; Sharp Energy Inc; Shore Post Parcel & Business Center; Sunshine Cottage; Suze Q’s Shear Magic; Sysco Eastern Maryland LLC; Taylor Street Plant Shop; Tom’s Cove Aqua Farms; Tom’s Cove Park; Watson Gas; and Weichert Realtors-Mason Davis.

Fall is a beautiful time of year on Chincoteague Island, so come enjoy the festival, then spend the weekend with miles of secluded trails on Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and pristine beach on Assateague Island National Seashore to explore. As part of the Atlantic Flyway, the sights and sounds of the fall migration will also be in full swing. Boat cruises, kayak excursions, bike rentals, and other great outdoor adventures await. Stroll through our quaint art galleries, boutiques, book stores, and specialty shops to purchase island treasures and dine on local seafood at our eateries from food trucks to fine dining with a casual flare. Fun-filled itineraries focused on history, coastal cuisine, shopping, Chincoteague Ponies, nature trails and time on our brackish waters will lead to a love of our small town charm. Come fall in love with Chincoteague Island!