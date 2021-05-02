Several fire units were called to a residential structure fire at 13877 Cat Tail Rd. near Mearsville Saturday night. The call came in at approximately 10:10 pm and units from Bloxom, Parksley, Atlantic, Saxis, New Church, Tasley and Onancock were called to the scene. The first units to arrive reported the house was fully involved.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze for over an hour. Worcester was called to cover for New Church.

This is the fourth major fire to plague Accomack County since Friday night.