Accomack County reported one COVID-19 test positive Sunday morning, all other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 58 tests for a test positive rate of 1.7% and a 7 day average of 6.8%.

As of Sunday morning, 12,942 individuals in Accomack County received the COVID-19 vaccine’s first dose and 10.455 are fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,223 have been given the first dose and 5,100 have received both.

Virginia reported 459 additional COVID-19 test positives, its lowest number reported since June 14, 2020. 302 additional probable cases were reported.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 21 to 770 statewide.

13 additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 14,868 tests for a test positive rate of 3%.

