High winds fanned several fires that were reported Friday night and Saturday morning. Firefighters had to contend with very windy conditions .

On Friday night three structures were totally destroyed by a fire reported at approximately 9:05 pm on Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic. Units from Atlantic, New Church, Greenbackville, Chincoteague , Bloxom, Oak Hall Rescue and Parksley responded. When firefighters arrived, they found a 2 story dwelling, a one story dwelling and a mobile home all fully involved. Onancock and Pocomoke City were called to cover for the fire companies that were fighting the fire. There were no reports of injury.

Saturday morning at approximately 6:30 units from Melfa, Painter, Wachapreague, Onancock ,Exmore and the Virginia Department of Forestry responded to a series of brush fires on Shepard’s Plain Drive in the Boston area. There were multiple fires fanned by high winds and it took firefighters over two hours to extinguish all of them.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. a residential structure fire was reported on Barnes Circle in Fox Grove near Parksley. Parksley, Tasley, Onancock, Melfa, and Bloxom responded. Firefighters arrived to find a two story structure in a wooded area fully involved. There were also multiple brush fires in the vicinity of the burning house. Firefighters were able to get the brush fires under control but the home was totally destroyed. Again, gusty winds caused the fire to spread and hampered efforts to control the blaze at the main structure. It took approximately 2 hours to bring it under control.