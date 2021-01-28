A fire destroyed a house on Drummondtown Road in Locustville Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 pm describing a residential structure fire. The residence was located directly next to the Locustville Post Office. At this time we don’t know if the Post Office was seriously damaged.

According to a neighbor, the house was occupied but no one was home at the time of the fire.

Reports from the scene indicate the house is a total loss, but fire personnel were able to save the Post Office.

Tasley, Onancock, Parksley, Melfa, Wachapreague and Painter and Atlantic responded .

