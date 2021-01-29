Northampton County earned the highest ranking possible for its financial management during a recent audit by a Richmond firm.

It was the third year in a row that the county received the highest ranking, said Anne Wall of the firm Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates.

“That’s really a tribute to the strong financial team the county now has in place,” she said, mentioning Finance Director John Chandler, School Board Director of Finance Brook Thomas, and county Treasurer Cindy Bradford.

“They seem to all work well as a team and they all worked well with us, as well,” she said.

The Northampton Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting expressed their appreciation for the clean audit and thanked Chandler.

“I think we should commend John Chandler for doing a good job,” said Supervisor John Coker.

.