Judy D. Jones, 73, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation in Parksley, VA. A native of Pungoteague, VA, she was the daughter of the late Irving C. Jones and the late Margie Parker Jones. Judy was a member of VFW Post 4856 in Exmore.

She is survived by one son, Bryan Jones and his wife, Kerriann, of Exmore; a sister, Florence Linton of Onancock, VA; two brothers, Carlisle Jones and his wife, Betty, of Melfa, VA, and Gene Paige Jones of Eastville, VA; three grandchildren, Cameron Wilson, Zeth Harvey and Falicia Harvey; one great grandchild, Hailie Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 3:00PM at the Jones Family Cemetery in Pungoteague with Reverend Rob Kelly officiating. Family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00-2:00PM at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted.

