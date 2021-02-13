Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Virginians could find they are unable to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state moves toward a centralized system.

The Virginia Department of Health will be moving all of the local health districts’ waiting lists into a central system, and will be replacing each of the local surveys with a link to the unified system.

