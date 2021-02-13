Friday,Congresswoman Elaine Luria received unanimous support for her bid to become the House Armed Services Committee’s Vice Chair for the 117th Congress. In this esteemed leadership position, Congresswoman Luria will play a pivotal role in shaping our national defense policy and ensuring that Hampton Roads maintains its regional supremacy in service to defending America. Additionally, Congresswoman Luria will serve on the Readiness Subcommittee and the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee.

“Our warfighters deserve proper equipment, training, and funding so they can succeed in their missions to defend America,” said Congresswoman Luria. “As Vice Chair, I will work every day to make sure our nation lives up to its values, and that our most courageous Americans are treated with dignity and respect. I am grateful for the confidence of my colleagues and will endeavor to work with members on both sides of the aisle to prioritize our national defense.”

“Congresswoman Luria’s decades of experience in the Navy are an invaluable asset to the House Armed Services Committee and I am pleased our colleagues on committee have chosen her as our Vice Chair for the 117th Congress,” said Chairman Adam Smith. “In the last Congress I frequently commented on the caliber of the freshman members on our committee, and Rep. Luria was among them. In the 117th Congress, our members will benefit from Rep. Luria’s deep knowledge across the Committee’s jurisdiction, as well as her leadership, and I look forward to our work together.”

Of all members in the House Democratic Caucus, Congresswoman Luria served the longest on active duty, having completed 20 years of active military service with the U.S. Navy. A veteran of deployments supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. She served at sea on six ships as a nuclear-trained Surface Warfare Officer and culminated her 20-year Navy career by commanding a combat-ready unit of 400 sailors. Congresswoman Luria was one of the first women in the Navy’s nuclear power program and among the first women to serve the entirety of her career on combatant ships.

The House Armed Services Committee retains jurisdiction over defense policy, military personnel, military operations, and counterterrorism efforts. Virginia’s Second Congressional District includes eight major military installations representing all branches of the Armed Forces. The Hampton Roads area is home to over 142,000 residents who are active-duty military or employed by the Department of Defense. Virginia’s Second Congressional District is home to the world’s largest naval base, one quarter of the nation’s critical shipbuilding and repair facilities, and two NASA installations, which are integrally tied to defense.