The National Weather Service still has Accomack County under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1:00 PM Saturday due to a risk of freezing rain.

Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible. Most of the additional accumulation is expected to occur Saturday morning.

Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling. Residents should prepare for possible power outages.

