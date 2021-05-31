Three months ago there was water standing everywhere. But when May came the rain stopped and the Eastern Shore suffered for lack of rain.

Saturday and Sunday the rains came which proved to be a godsend for farmers. Approximately 1.5 inches of rain fell beginning Friday night and it came in time to provide a big boost for the newly planted corn and soybean crops for the Eastern Shore.

Although the weather ruined some Memorial Day weekend plans, the rain was much needed for yards, vegetable and flower gardens as well.

The weather for today calls for much improved conditions with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

