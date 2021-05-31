Cape Charles Town Manager John Hozey recently sent an email to the citizens of the town notifying them that the town office and services will return to pre COVID hours Tuesday. Hozey said in the email,

“I would like to thank all our residents and visitors for their patience, sacrifice, and vigilance throughout this very long and unprecedented pandemic year. It was a tough go at times, but the light at the end of the tunnel now appears very bright. Over 42% of Virginians are now fully vaccinated, with an average of 51,000 additional doses being administered daily. New cases have dropped off significantly, and Governor Northam has rolled back most restrictions beginning on May 28. This means life is finally getting back to normal in Cape Charles! Starting on June 1, Town facilities will go back to normal operations. Town Hall will be open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday thru Friday, for anyone needing to conduct Town business either in person or by phone/email. Anyone who needs to conduct business outside those hours, please give us a call and we will try to accommodate you. All meetings of the Town Council, as well as all boards and commissions will also again be held in person at the Civic Center. The Library will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday thru Friday, except on Tuesday’s when it will stay open until 6:00 pm. Saturday hours will be 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. We are also moving full steam ahead with all normal events and activities for the remainder of the year, including our popular Fourth of July celebration. We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone out and about again to enjoy all that this special little town has to offer. The entire community should feel very proud of how we’ve weathered this past year, and as a result we now get to move on.”

