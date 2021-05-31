SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Bill Bannon, U.S. Army veteran
May 31, 2021
By Kelley Gaskill
This memorial day as we honor the sacrifices our veterans have made in order to preserve our freedom, we share a replay of Shore Perspectives and Kelly’s visit with veteran Bill Bannon from Parksley American Legion Post 100.
