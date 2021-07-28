Pictured from left: Ted Shockley, Jimmy Shockley, Amy Shockley; Caleb Pruitt, Ann Pruitt, Jackie Pruitt; Neha Patel, Aarav Patel, Parimal Patel, Makita Patel; Bobby Taylor, Bailey Taylor; Talio Taylor; Dr. Terry Spence, Linda Spence and Victoria Grace Spence.

The Pungoteague Ruritan Club presented $1,000 scholarships recently to five students from lower Accomack County and upper Northampton County. The scholarships are based on academics and service to the community. The scholarships are funded, in part, from proceeds from the Bayside Poker Run, which is co-sponsored by the Onancock Rotary Club. Recipients of the annual scholarship were Jimmy Shockley, Caleb Pruitt, and Bailey Taylor, all who will be attending Old Dominion University in the fall, Makita Patel, who will be attending the University of Virginia, and Victoria Grace Spence, who will be attending Liberty University. The students were joined by their parents at a recent dinner, where they spoke about their future plans.

