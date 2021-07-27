Funeral services for Mrs. Clarie Fortt of Salisbury Md., will be held Friday at 11:30 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.