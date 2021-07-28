A request by a resident of Nassawadox Creek to establish a ‘no wake zone’ on a small section of the creek is heading to public hearing following action by the Northampton County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening.

Jim Crunk, who lives on Occohannock Neck, made the proposal. When asked by Supervisor John Coker about the amount of traffic the finger of the creek sees, Crunk responded in the winter, approximately two boats a day, during the summer season approximately six.

Crunk felt that most of his neighbors agree with the establishment.

The Board voted to send the resolution to establish the no wake zone to public hearing. Should the Board approve the no wake zone following the public hearing, the resolution will be sent to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission for approval.

The VMRC would bear responsibility for installing signage.

.