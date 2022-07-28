The first Pony Swim since 2019 wen off without a hitch, so to speak, Wednesday morning as the fabled Chincoteague Ponies made their swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island at approximately 9:40 AM.

Several thousands of spectators, local and tourist, lined the shores and went out in boats to watch the swim. The ponies were then herded to the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds in preparation for the auction.

Today is auction day, and several of the herd will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Once again, Big Al Hamilton will be on Chincoteague Island so listeners on 103 the Shore WESR won’t miss a moment of the action.

