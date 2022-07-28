The Virginia Marine Marine Resources Commission says an Omega Protein boat attempting to release red drum caught in its net led to the fish kill which littered lower Northampton beaches Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the VMRC, they received reports from Omega Protein that a reduction fishing vessel caught numerous large red drum while harvesting menhaden. The vessel released some of the net contents containing the red drum and menhaden back into the waters. The combination of net stress and water temperatures resulted in large numbers of dead fish to wash ashore.

Omega Protein responded with additional resources and cleanup crews to remove the dead fish from the water and beaches. The total number is still unknown.

The release further states VMRC and Omega Protein are working together to find solutions that prevent or mitigate harmful impacts of fish spills on the public. The Virginia Marine Police is investigating the incident to determine if any violations occurred.

No other information is being released at this time by the regulatory agency.

The second spill of netted menhaden by Omega Protein has drawn reactions from elected officials representing the Shore in Richmond.

Senator Lynwood Lewis has responded by calling for the Virginia Marine Resources Commission to implement emergency regulations.

“While my office is in the process of working with VMRC to lock down a meeting this week regarding the spills earlier this month, this news of an additional spill is extremely alarming. I understand the circumstances of this spill are being investigated by VMRC, but at this time I believe it is necessary for VMRC to adopt emergency regulations establishing buffers of at least one mile to keep fishing operations further offshore. “It is my hope that during its meetings this fall, the Menhaden Management Advisory Committee will discuss recommendations that could be forwarded to the Commission that will reduce the incidence of these spills along the Eastern Shore, including permanent adoption of my requested emergency regulations. Science demonstrates that buffers of at least one mile would help keep fishing operations further offshore and reduce the likelihood of net spills that have so negatively affected residents and visitors of the Eastern Shore.”

In an interview live on 103.3 FM WESR Wednesday morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he’s concerned, but working through the process with the VMRC.

“I’m concerned. The VMRC is looking into it, to make sure they are cleaned up appropriately, but also spending some time making sure that we are talking to and listening to the various interested parties. I think there are some real concerns here,” said Governor Youngkin. “I think there’s a great chance to engage everyone and see if we can bring a better outcome to folks. The last thing we want is to have anything bad happen to the bay. That’s job #1, to be great stewards of the bay. We are digging in with folks on all sides of this issue to make sure that we understand it and to continue to make being great stewards of the bay our top priority.”

Delegate Rob Bloxom put it most succinctly.

“The regulation of menhaden harvesting is no longer under the General Assembly. The VMRC needs to ask tough questions,” said Delegate Bloxom. “I don’t condone bad behavior by anybody. If Omega acted inappropriately, they need to face consequences.”

Governor Ralph Northam signed the bill into law in 2020 transferring regulatory authority from the General Assembly over to the VMRC, a measure he pushed for as a Senator representing the 6th Senate District. Senator Lewis sponsored the bill which ultimately became law.

