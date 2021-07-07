By Linda Cicoira

Moonshadow, a four-year-old mare and member of the wild herd of ponies on Maryland’s Oceanside Campground of Assateague Island National Seashore, was found dead by a park employee Tuesday following what was believed to be a hit-and-run automobile accident the previous week.

Both the mare and her foal, known aw N2BHS-CKPT, were likely involved in a low-speed motor vehicle accident along Bayberry Drive. The foal is still lame but has improved noticeably over the past week and continues to move around with her band, a park spokesperson said. The foal will remain in the wild, but park staff will continue to monitor her condition in the weeks ahead.

Visitors are reminded to slow down and always drive with caution along Assateague’s roadways. Be on the lookout for horses and other wildlife when visiting the National Seashore. Any road accident within the park, especially those involving wildlife, should be reported to park law enforcement at the Ranger Station.

