1. GENERAC GENERATOR

5500 WATT

120 AND 240 VOLT

RUNS ON 20# PROPANE TANK

NEVER USED

$500.00

757-787-3069

2. Westland Boat Cover w/Attached Motor Cover for Center Console up to 22 ‘5″ – Arctic Silver – New in Box. Cost $450- Asking $250.

Call 757-894-1431

3. Koi fish for ponds 3-4 inches long- $5 a piece 894-7197

4. 443 523 5443

Mercury grand marquis runs and drives great $2900

5 2008 Hyundai Sonata. Very good condition both mechanically and cosmetically. Always garage kept, never in snow and has had excellent care.

It has been driven 137,422 miles, much of that on the highway going between Florida and Virginia. (I’m a snowbird) I’ve owned it since March of 2014 and it had 55,385 miles on it when I bought it. Please call 757-442-3077 after 9am and before 9pm

6. L/s car or truck reasonably priced will even buy the car sitting in grassor in yard 609780 4960

7. Hunter ceiling fan with light $25 obo. 757-695-0402

8. HAM RADIO EQUIPMENT, CB RADIOS AND AN eLECTRIC TROLLING MOTOR….414-0429

9. 8 BY 10 SHED VINYL SIDING… 824 5695

10. 36 INCH cHEST fREEZER EXCELLENT CONDITION $275 410-629-9592

11. GE WASHER $50 LOCAL NUMBER 757-377-3689

12. Hunter ceiling fan with light $25 obo. 757-695-0402

13. LF DUEL AXLE TRAILER OLDER.. 17 nD 20 FT.. F250 DIESEL 1994 LOOKS GOOD RUNS GOOD $2800 CLEAN 4WD AUTO; 2004 CHEVY SILVERADO $2900 OBO… 302-519–1311

14. LF A VCR GOOD CONT 672-9779

15. 8000 BTU LG AIR COND $75 20 FT BOAT TRAILER $500 3 PROPANE TANKS $20 FOR ALL… 757-990-5849

16. 98 CHEVY HALF TON EXT CAB 2WD 5.0 AUTO TRANS TOWING HITCH 190K MILES $2800…SAVAGE 270 DER RIFLE W/SCOPT $400 P235 TIRE $30…709-4362

17. UREKA VAC… $15.. COLOR TV 10… LF A SOFA AND MICROWAVE… 331-2598

18. SAILBOAT… NEEDS WORK.. KEEL.. 18 FT..W 16 FT TRAILER $200…694-7267

19. 12 T SHIRTS WITH DESIGNER NAMES.. $8 PER SHIRT 3X AND 4X 757-919=-0001

20. LF OUTDOOR RADIO STICKER… 678-2244

21. LF JUNK APPLIANCES OR SCRAP METEL PICKUP FOR FREE 3

80. LB BAGS SACRETE…678-2566

22. DOG GIVE AWAY 4 YRS OLD ALL SHOTS..TERRIER PIT BULL MIX… 709-2859

23. ROOM FOR RENT.. TASLEY … 710-4752

24.LF 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT…BELLEHAVEN TO MACIPONGO AREA..665-5788

24. LF 2 SECTIONS OF WOODEN GARAGE DOOR 9FT. WIDE..757-387-7504

25. LAYING HENS… 757-817-4722

26. ATTACHMENT TO A RIDING LAWN MOWER.. LAWN RAKE..ALSO SAILBOAT AND ANOTHER BOAT AND CANOES… 443-880-1331