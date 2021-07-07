You might not realize how important your single blood donation is until it’s too late, or until a loved one needs the gift of life. That’s why we’re asking all our generous supporters to help in time of severe shortage. When too few people donate, hospital shelves may be empty when a patient in serious condition arrives.

We’re issuing a call for blood donors this week. Right now, blood donations are leaving the shelves faster than they’re coming in. That means patients are at risk for delayed surgeries or treatment. Please hurry to book your next appointment!

When you come to give July 7-31, you will automatically be entered for your chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value)!^ There will be three lucky winners! Your donation will help us meet the need caused by the severe blood shortage. Plus, think of how many adventures you could fuel up for with this awesome prize.

Donations can help pump up the blood supply this month. Come to give July 7-31, and receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email as our way of showing thanks for helping ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients.

Availability for the Eastern Shore in July:

Friday, July 23, 2021

St. Charles Catholic Church

550 Tazewell Avenue

Cape Charles, VA 23310

12:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Epworth United Methodist Church

4158 Seaside Rd

Exmore, VA 23350

02:00 PM – 07:00 PM

Thursday, July 29, 2021

St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

6288 Church Street

Chincoteague Island, VA 23336

01:30 PM – 06:30 PM

Click here to sign up for one of these blood drives.

