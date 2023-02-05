Shoppers were told to evacuate the Pocomoke City Walmart Sunday afternoon. They were also told to clear the area and leave their cars in the parking lot. The Pocomoke City Police responded to the call at approximately 2 pm.

They posted the following on their facebook page:

“The Pocomoke City Police Department would like to announce to the public we are aware of a situation developing at Walmart located on Old Snow Hill Road that IS NOT an active shooter threat. Officers are on scene and are securing the area.

“We are urging our citizens to stay away from the area until an all clear is given for everyone’s safety. The Pocomoke City Police Department thanks our citizens for their patience.”

The Pocomoke City Police Department then announced the following around 4 p.m.:

“The incident at Walmart has been cleared and the police department would like to extend the “all clear” order to the citizens of Pocomoke. Within approximately the next hour, the Pocomoke City Walmart will re-open for business and citizens may continue to shop in safety and peace. We thank our citizens for their patience and understanding during this incident.”

We will have additional information when it becomes available.