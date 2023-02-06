Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team travels to Greenbrier Christian on Saturday. The Vikings won the game by a score of 43 to 41. The Vikings were led by Malik Battle with 15 points. The Vikings improved to 7-7 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to play Hampton Christian Academy.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings played Greenbrier Christian on Friday night. The Lady Vikings were up at halftime by a score of 16 to 15. The Lady Vikings couldn’t hold on to the lead and fell 43 to 39. Taylor Leland led the team with 19 points and Leah Smith had 12 points. The Lady Vikings fall to 10-5 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday as they travel to Hampton Christian Academy.

.