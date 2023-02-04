1.3 kerosene heaters for sale. 2 newer and 1 older. All working when last used in 2020. Been stored inside house since. asking $50 each OBO. 54″ Husqvarna tractor mower for sale. 24 HP. Cost $2,700 new, asking $2,300 OBO. Call/ text 757-710-4586.
2.For Sale 32ft. ext. ladder $250 .00 757-442-8105
3.Craftsman riding mower 42″ $300 obo 757-505-6783
4.2 new camping chairs, drop cords, yard tools for sale 757-787-7969
5.H/P laptop computer w/case $100, Uniden hand held scanner $45, child’s tablet $80 757-894-6741
6.LF a vehicle at a reasonable price 410-422-8973
7.1993 Chevy Corvette for sale 804-436-7350
8.30 egg flat brown eggs $12 a flat 757-894-9719