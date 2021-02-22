(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) FEBRUARY 19, 2021– This spring, Eastern Shore Public Library is partnering with Virginia Cooperative Extension to launch the Pick a Better Snack virtual storytime event to help teach K-2nd graders about healthy snacks. Each storytime session will present a lesson and video demonstrations focused on a new fruit or vegetable, food safety, and exercise.

Virtual storytime sessions will be hosted on Zoom every Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. from March 3rd to April 7th. Families are invited to register for this free and fun event and enjoy learning about healthy food and habits. Registration is now open. If you are interesting in registering please email youthservices@espl.com or call Cooperative Extension at 757-678-7946 ext. 22.