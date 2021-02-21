The Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives and two hospitalizations Sunday morning. Accomack reported seven test positives and Northampton three. Each county reported an additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 86 tests for a test positive rate of 11.6%.

As of Sunday morning, 7,254 individuals have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Accomack County and 1,963 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 3,828 have been given dose one and 1,098 both.

Virginia reported 1,658 additional COVID-19 test positives with 645 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 53 to 1,399 currently.

Virginia reported a second consecutive report for daily deaths, with 122 additional reported Sunday, with 12 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 21,426 tests for a test positive rate of 7.7%.

