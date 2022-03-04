The daughter of a former Nandua High School athlete is making waves for the Virginia Beach Flames track club.

The young athlete is Autumn Gregory. Her mother is Wykia Ames Gregory, a Nandua High School alumna, who was a standout basketball and track star for the school. Mrs. Gregory also ran track for my Hershey Track and Field program back in the late eighties and competed against future Olympic champion, LaTasha Colander, beating her in the 100 meter dash.

Ms. Autumn runs for the Virginia Beach Flames where her mother is an assistant coach.

Ms. Autumn will be competing in the AAU Indoor Nationals, the weekend of March 12th and 13th. Let’s encourage and cheer on this young lady to national prominence.

