Parksley will hold its annual Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration Friday December 3 from 5 until 7 pm on Downtown Parksley. The event will be in the area between the Produce Stand and the Eastern Shore Railroad Museum. There will be free pop corn, citer, smores, hot chocolate, and cookies in the dining car. Also crafts for kids and a white elephant table. For more information call 757-990-2143

.