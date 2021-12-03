Cherrystone Campground will be undergoing a rebranding, including a name change in the coming weeks.

Guests of the longtime lower Northampton County campground recieved a letter this week from General Manager Kathy Parks informing them Cherrystone Family Camping Resort will be aligned with “the elevated brand standards of Sun Outdoors, which includes a new name for the resort.”

Moving forward, the resort will be referred to as Sun Outdoors Cape Charles.

The transition will begin with the installation of new signage.

The letter says other noticable changes will be aesthetic with gradual plans to integrate all aspects of the new brand over time.

Parks promises Sun Outdoors cape Charles “will continue its resort traditions, events and activities.”

.