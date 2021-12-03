It’s Christmastime on the Eastern Shore and the Friends of the Eastern Shore Public Library invite you to bring your children to visit Santa at the Accomac Library, 23610 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301 on Saturday, December 4th from 10 am to Noon.

Santa will present each child with a candy cane and a book in either English or Spanish for them to keep. Please bring your camera to capture the moment for a warm holiday memory.

The Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow visitors to browse the library before or after visiting with Santa. Call 757-787-3400 for more information.

.