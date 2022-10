By Bill Roberts

Parksley celebrated the reopening of the Eastern Shore Train Museum on Saturday in downtown Parksley. Parksley Mayor Frank Russell spoke to the importance of the Museum to the town.

Parksley Councilman Ricky Taylor was enthusiastic about the impact of the train museum to the Town of Parksley.

The Eastern Shore Train Museum now has a room named after one of the founding members of the Museum, Richard Lewis. Mr. Lewis told us how it all got started.