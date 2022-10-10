Approximately 1,000 people and children made their way through the Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair Saturday at the former Northampton Middle School in Machipongo.

The beautiful weather created a perfect backdrop for all kinds of great activities centered around the Eastern Shore’s foundational industry: agriculture.

Photography, Baking, Skillet Throwing, Potato Sack Races, Wader Races, Oyster Shucking Contests, Tractor Pulls, Lineman demonstrations and more entertained all afternoon.

“The Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair was a great success. I am so pleased that the ESVA Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Virginia Cooperative Extension was able to recognize the hard work of our agricultural and aquacultural farmers on the Eastern Shore,” said ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabatini. “It was a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy the event and learn more about our farmers. Many thanks to all the volunteers that made this event so successful.”

Below find a photo gallery of the day’s activities courtesy of Helene Doughty.

KIds enterted the photography contest through schools and judging took place Friday
Alison Moyer and Nicole Harris took 3rd and 1st in the Womens Wader Races
Expert Baking Contest Judges Bernie Herman and Amy Brant. Palmer Smith won the top overall entry with her apple pie.
No Spare Time provided the musical entertainment
A record year for Baking Contest Entries
The Northampton Robotics Team displayed their ball throwing robot
Members of the Cape Charles Rotary Club volunteered
Boy Scouts of America sold popcorn and brought their fish casting game
Presley and Colbie Hart won 2nd and 3rd in the Children’s Photography Contest
Patricia Sepety showing off her second place ribbon in the baking category
1st Place in the Keg Rolling – Ed Sabo, Patricia Whitley, Krisitin Webb, Helene Doughty,
2nd Place went to Buck & Morgan Doughty, 3rd Place Joey Haymaker, Dr. Doug Higgins, Vipin Kumar and Carter Roberts
1st Place in the Oyster Shucking Contest Richard Cox, 2nd Place Bucky Doughty, 3rd Place Chris Buck
Skillet Throwing Winners. Men’s 1st Place Jesse Queck. Womens 1st Place Heather East.
Joey Haymaker won top overall photo with his 1st place photo in the aquaculture contest.
Helene Doughty took 1st Place in the Adult Agriclture Photo Contest. 2nd Place Lauren Seltzer. 3rd Place Andrew Fletcher