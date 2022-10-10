Approximately 1,000 people and children made their way through the Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair Saturday at the former Northampton Middle School in Machipongo.

The beautiful weather created a perfect backdrop for all kinds of great activities centered around the Eastern Shore’s foundational industry: agriculture.

Photography, Baking, Skillet Throwing, Potato Sack Races, Wader Races, Oyster Shucking Contests, Tractor Pulls, Lineman demonstrations and more entertained all afternoon.

“The Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair was a great success. I am so pleased that the ESVA Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Virginia Cooperative Extension was able to recognize the hard work of our agricultural and aquacultural farmers on the Eastern Shore,” said ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabatini. “It was a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy the event and learn more about our farmers. Many thanks to all the volunteers that made this event so successful.”

Below find a photo gallery of the day’s activities courtesy of Helene Doughty.