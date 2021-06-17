The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets softball team falls in the Division 1 semi-final to Rappahannock Raiders by a score of 8 to 0.  The Lady Yellow Jackets finish the season with a record of 7-7. 

The game was tied 0-0 until the bottom of the 4th inning when Rappahannock scored 1 run.  Rappahannock followed the 4th inning up with scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.  Rappahannock didn’t finish the scoring from there as they scored 2 more runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to make the final score 8 to 0.  

Mollie Travis started on the mound and took the loss.  She pitched 6 innings giving up 8 runs on 13 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6.  

Offensively, the Lady Yellow Jackets could only get 1 hit in the game.  Emily Kellam got the lone hit.  

