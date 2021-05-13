Coston

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, at approximately 15:30 hours on May 10, 2021, an attempted traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Coastal Blvd. and Onley Rd. in Onley, Virginia. The vehicle continued south on Onley Rd. for a short distance and struck an embankment. The occupant fled on foot while carrying a firearm.

A search was conducted in the wooded area adjacent to Bojangles where deputies apprehended Keshaun L. Coston, 29, of Painter, Virginia. The suspect has multiple felony warrants on file and is being held in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied. Charges pertaining to this incident are still pending.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Onley Police Department, Onancock Police Department, and the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

