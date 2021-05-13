Private funeral services for Mr. Matthew Mitchell of Temperanceville, will be conducted on Saturday at 12:00 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.  Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo.  Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.  Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.

Broadwater Academy Ad