As of October 18, 2021, over 90% of the team members at Riverside Health System have complied with the COVID-19 vaccine policy, which includes receiving the vaccine or having an approved exemption. “Riverside is grateful for the hard work and sacrifices of our team members during this pandemic,” said Bill Downey, Chief Executive Officer at Riverside Health System. “We formalized our COVID-19 vaccine requirements in late August and have had overwhelming support from our team members and community.”

Riverside continues to offer ongoing education, support and encouragement for team members who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Following the recommendations from the CDC, Riverside team members who remain unvaccinated will be required to follow CDC recommendations for masking, daily screening for symptoms, distancing, and personal protective equipment (PPE). We will continue to follow CDC guidance and assess other safety measures that may be necessary.

“By far, the biggest challenge facing health systems is the large number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients we are caring for in our hospitals,” says Michael Dacey, M.D., president and chief operating officer at Riverside Health System. “We encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and partner with us to make our communities healthier.” Riverside remains committed to helping our team members, patients and communities stay safe by providing the COVID-19 and flu vaccines and encouraging all to receive these important preventative services.

To schedule your vaccine, please visit riversideonline.com/covidvaccine. You can also attend one of our flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Visit here for more detailed information.

.